As soon as Google rolled out the stable Android 13 update, the company updated the text on its Android Beta Program page. Google confirms that the Android 14 beta will arrive in April 2023. The company further reveals that it will continue rolling out Quarterly Platform Releases (QPRs) starting September 2022. These updates test quarterly feature drops for Pixel phones through the Android Beta Program. Google has now specifically mentioned when the Android 13 QPR period ends, the first Android 14 beta will start.

Android 14 Beta will Likely Arrive in April 2023

Google has made changes to the frequently asked questions section on Google’s Android beta page for Pixels read as follows:

Android 13 QPR beta updates continue through March 2023 followed by Android 14 beta releases

Previously, Google announced that the Android 13 QPRs would run until June 2023. However now, the company has shortened the timeline to March 2023. The reason is obvious it would be difficult to run two beta programs simultaneously. The updated text tells us that the first Android 14 beta would most likely land in April 2023, once the Android 13 QPRs end.

If you remember, Google launched the Android 13 beta earlier this year. The first Android 13 beta landed in April, succeeding developer preview builds that showed up in February and March. So Google is planning to stick to a similar timeline for the upcoming Android beta release.

Additionally, the company now says “devices must be on a non-Developer Preview public stable build to enrol in the beta program.” If you’re running a Developer Preview, Google asks you to switch to the current stable release and then enrol in the Android Beta Program. That said, you should still be able to manually sideload from DP to Beta, and then join the Beta Program.

