Android 14 Is Tipped To Release Along With Google Pixel 8

Google made us believe that the final, stable release of Android 14 would come out at some point in August, just like it did last year with Android 13. However, that doesn’t seem the case this time. The Android enthusiast community has been eagerly waiting for the stable version after five betas, a couple of developer previews, and months of anticipation. It has been many months since Android 14 is in the beta phase and Google has not released the stable version yet. Some reports claim that the stable version of Android 14 will be coming in September or October.

Android 14 Launch Delayed!

Everyone was thinking that the Google software update would be coming out today. Let me tell you that Google generally releases the Android updates on the first Monday of each month unless that’s a US holiday, like yesterday, in which case the release gets delayed to the next day. However, it didn’t happen with Android 14. Some rumors have been swirling around that Google has delayed the stable release to October, at the very last minute.

The stable version is allegedly scheduled to come out on October 4. It is incidentally the date of Google’s next big hardware announcement when the search giant is expected to fully unveil the highly anticipated Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, and Pixel Watch 2. Anyhow, it seems to create a rather unusual situation as new Google releases are generally launched at least a month ahead of the new hardware.

It is pertinent to mention here that these are all anticipations. We are still not sure why this delay happened. We think that something is not going well as Google hurriedly released a not-before-anticipated fifth beta. Google seems to be working on whatever the underlying problem is.

Hearing now that the source code release of Android 14 has been delayed to next month. This decision seems to have been made very late, as even OEMs were anticipating that the release would be today. OEMs are now being told that vulnerabilities detailed in the Android 14… pic.twitter.com/I137j0F0x5 — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) September 5, 2023

The point notable here is that Google’s phone-making partners even thought the release would come today. For instance, OnePlus announced that their own Android 14 stable releases will come later this month. Anyhow, these are all anticipations. Google still has time to prove it wrong by launching Android 14 before October 4. Let’s wait and see what happens.

