Android 14 Will Reportedly Prevent Users From Sideloading Outdated Apps

The search giant is reportedly working on a new postcode change that suggests that the company will enforce stricter API requirements with the upcoming Android release. Once the change goes live, all Android users will not be able to sideload APK files for apps that don’t meet a specified API level. In addition to that, users will also not be able to install third-party apps that don’t meet the new guidelines.

The point notable here is that Android 14 will reportedly block apps first that target especially old Android releases. In addition to that, the company also plans to increase the threshold to Android 6.0 Marshmallow over time and will implement a mechanism to progressively ramp it up further. Reports claim that the company will likely give OEMs the option in order to enable or disable the feature and set a threshold for outdated apps for their devices.

No doubt, this move will curb the spread of malware. The point worth mentioning here is that Android users will still have the option to install outdated apps on their devices through a command shell. They will have to use a new flag, however, the process is not said to be as simple as sideloading an APK. The company is going to make the process more complicated. By doing so, the search giant will make it less likely for users to install a malware-laden app on their devices unintentionally.

Keep calm and wait to know more about this change in the coming weeks when Google releases the first developer preview build of Android 14. Stay tuned for more updates.

