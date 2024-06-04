Android 15 Beta 2.2 Lands With Several Bug Fixes

The search giant, Google has just rolled out a second update to the Android 15 Beta 2, which was initially launched at Google I/O last month. It’s unusual for Google to issue two-point updates for a single beta, but that’s the case here.

This update, Android 15 Beta 2.2, fixes six additional bugs found in Android 15 Beta 2. The build, labeled AP31.240426.034.B4, is available for the Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, and Pixel 8a. Every Pixel device will reportedly receive Android 15 later this fall.

Android 15 Beta 2.2 Resolves Several Issues

The following bugs have been fixed in this latest update:

Fixed an issue where creating a private space on a device for the first time removed app icons from the Home screen (or Home screens if more than one had been added). (Issue #340868295) Fixed a problem with the Wallet role that deterred NFC payments from working in some cases. (Issue #340933949) Managed an issue where the app drawer failed to open when swiping up. (Issue #335798568) Addresses an issue with NFC observe mode that hampered NFC payments in particular cases. Resolved a problem that occasionally caused videos recorded with 10-bit HDR to have a green hue. Rectified different other issues impacting system stability, interactivity, and connectivity.

How to Join the Android Beta Program?

If you’re inquisitive about trying out the Android 15 Beta on your device, you can register via the Android Beta program website. Once registered, your device will receive an update to Android 15. The setup process is quite easy. On the contrary, leaving the beta is a bit more complicated. To exit the beta program, you need to return to the Android Beta program website and unregister. This action will force Google to send an update to your phone, rolling it back to Android 14. However, it will also factory reset your device, resulting in data loss. So, be cautious while joining the beta program.

Android 15 Beta is currently quite stable and appropriate for daily use, though not perfect. We expect two more beta releases—Beta 3 and Beta 4—before the final stable release becomes available after July.

