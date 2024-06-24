Android 15 Beta 3 Bug Makes Lock Screen a Nightmare

There’s an annoying bug in the latest Android 15 Beta 3 update that makes it frustrating to use your phone’s lock screen for notifications.

Normally, when your phone is locked, you can tap or swipe on notifications to see them or even take actions like deleting an email. But with this bug, every time you try to do something with a notification on the lock screen, your phone asks you for your PIN code or other unlock method.

Imagine you want to quickly delete a notification from Gmail. Usually, you could just tap on the notification and swipe it away. But with this bug, tapping the notification makes your phone jump straight to the PIN code screen! This happens for almost everything you try to do with notifications on the lock screen, except for playing or pausing media.

The good news is that a temporary fix seems to be restarting your phone. The bad news? This bug keeps coming back, sometimes multiple times a day. We’ve tried messing with the lock screen settings, like turning face unlock on and off, but that doesn’t seem to help.

While we’re the only ones on our team who’ve experienced this issue on a Pixel 8 so far, we’ve seen reports from other users online. This suggests it might be a wider problem affecting more devices.

So, what does this mean for you? If you’re using the Android 15 Beta 3 update, you might run into this frustrating bug that makes it nearly impossible to use your lock screen for notifications. While restarting your phone can be a temporary fix, it’s not ideal. Hopefully, Google will address this issue in a future update.