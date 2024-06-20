Android 15 Beta 3 Goes Official With Platform Stability & Updated Passkey UI

The search giant, Google has finally released the third beta for Android 15, marking the platform’s stability and finalizing all app behaviors. Reports claim that one more beta is expected before the stable release probably after August. Android 15 Beta 3 brings several behind-the-scenes changes and new features. Notable Android expert Mishaal Rahman has underscored key updates in this beta on Reddit. Here’s a summary of what’s new:

Platform Stability

The “Android version” is now listed as “15” instead of “VanillaIceCream.” The SDK version is also set to 35 now.

New Features & App

Home Controls Screen Saver : A new screen saver displays smart home controls for lights, thermostats, plugs, etc., previously known as “Daydream.”

: A new screen saver displays smart home controls for lights, thermostats, plugs, etc., previously known as “Daydream.” Circle to Search Modifications : Compatibility with both taskbar styles. They now appear transiently and persistently on the Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet.

: Compatibility with both taskbar styles. They now appear transiently and persistently on the Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet. Biometric Unlock Management : Automatically deletes and prompts re-setup for face or fingerprint unlock if they malfunction.

: Automatically deletes and prompts re-setup for face or fingerprint unlock if they malfunction. Charging Detection Update : Redefines “fast charging” to apply only to chargers of 20W or higher, eradicating the “fast” label for 7.5W chargers.

: Redefines “fast charging” to apply only to chargers of 20W or higher, eradicating the “fast” label for 7.5W chargers. Screenshot Overlay UI : The screenshot preview now arises above the buttons.

: The screenshot preview now arises above the buttons. Creative Assistant App : Google is working on a new app that uses generative AI to create custom stickers or photos, similar to Apple’s Genmoji.

: Google is working on a new app that uses generative AI to create custom stickers or photos, similar to Apple’s Genmoji. Long App Names Toggle : Users can now select if they want to show truncated or full app names on the home screen and app list.

: Users can now select if they want to show truncated or full app names on the home screen and app list. Circle to Search Settings : The toggle for this feature is now located under Settings > System > Navigation Mode.

: The toggle for this feature is now located under Settings > System > Navigation Mode. Wallpaper Picker UI : Improved UI to accentuate zooming and panning capabilities for wallpapers.

: Improved UI to accentuate zooming and panning capabilities for wallpapers. Adaptive Timeout : This feature turns off the screen using a proximity sensor when the device is inactive.

: This feature turns off the screen using a proximity sensor when the device is inactive. Settings App Overhaul: Android 15 features a reorganized settings app with a Material You design. Key changes include renaming “Device & app notifications” to “Notification read, reply & control.”

Android 15 Beta 3 is now available for Google Pixel devices, including the Pixel 6, Pixel 7, Pixel 8 series, Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet, and more. This beta release allows developers to test their apps for compatibility before the final Android 15 launch. According to reports, Android 15 Beta 3 is stable for daily use.

How to Install Android 15 Beta 3 on Pixel Devices?

Join the Beta Program:

Visit the Android Beta Program Website: Go to the Android Beta Program Website.

Sign in with your Google account.

Register your eligible Pixel device. Update Your Device: On your device, go to Settings > System > Advanced > System Update .

> > > . Check for updates and download Android 15 Beta 3.

Install via Android Flash Tool:

Download Factory Images: Visit the Android Developers website.

Download the suitable factory image for your Pixel device. Enable Developer Options: Go to Settings > About Phone and tap Build Number seven times to enable Developer Options.

> and tap seven times to enable Developer Options. In Developer Options, enable USB Debugging and OEM Unlocking. Use Android Flash Tool: Visit the Android Flash Tool portal.

Sign in with your Google account linked to your Pixel device.

Follow the on-screen instructions to flash the factory image.

Flashing Factory Images or OTA Files:

Enable USB Debugging and OEM Unlocking: Go to Settings > Developer Options .

> . Enable USB Debugging and OEM Unlocking. Download and Install OTA Files: Download the OTA file from the Android Developers website.

Connect your Google device to your computer via USB.

Boot your device into recovery mode and apply the update from ADB by running the command: adb sideload <filename>.zip .

Follow these above-mentioned steps to easily install Android 15 Beta 3 on your Pixel device and enjoy the latest features and advancements.