Android 15 Developer Preview 1 Is Anticipated Today

In a significant development, a Google developer spilled the beans on the looming first preview of Android 15. The first developer preview for Android V internally known as Vanilla Ice Cream will be released today. It is the same time as last year’s first developer preview for Android 14. So, are you guys excited for the first Android 15 Developer Preview?

Android 15 Will Come Packed With Amazing Features

Rumors claim that Android 15 will probably be available on every Google Pixel 6 and later phone variant. It is pertinent to mention that Pixel 6 was only promised updates through fall 2024. However, Pixel phones got the first look at developer previews in previous Android drops. So, it’s likely to be the same here. There have been no details about Android 15 yet. However, all we know is that it will come packed with amazing features.

The update will likely include the Private Spaces feature first revealed last fall. The feature will replace third-party apps and introduce an option to hide photo folders, apps, or other private information secretly. Moreover, Android drop will reportedly bring a variety of new accessibility features to make phones easier to use.

How To Get It?

If you’re inquisitive to know about Android 15, it’s important to note that this isn’t a public beta. For public betas, users can just opt-in and download the update. On the other hand, Developer previews are planned for app developers. They are considered very early, unfinished versions that are often unstable and even don’t contain all the features planned for the full-release version. Google makes it a little more difficult for people to get their hands on developer preview since it is not intended for everyone. It requires the OS to be downloaded from Android Studio and sideloaded via a USB connection.

Anyhow, don’t worry! The final release of Android 15 will likely be announced over the summer and fully available in the fall along with the highly anticipated Google Pixel 9 series.