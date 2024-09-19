Android 15 – Launch Date & Key Specs Leaked!

Google is set to launch its next major OS update, the Android 15. According to Android Headlines, the update will be launched on October 15, 2024. The source also revealed that Android 15 was rolled out to the Android Open Source Project (AOSP) shortly after the launch of the Pixel 9 series

It was unusual to see the Pixel 9 series being launched with Android 14 rather than the latest Android version. It broke Google’s tradition of pairing new Pixel devices with the latest OS.

The scheduled October 15th date for the Android 15 launch is a day after Columbus Day in the U.S. While Google generally launches major updates on Mondays, this year’s holiday could result in a slight delay. However, this extra time will allow the company to fix any potential bugs.

Which Pixel Phones Will Get Android 15 First?

As per the report, the first devices to receive Android 15 will be the Pixel 6 series and all newer models including the Pixel 9 series.

Key Features of Android 15

Android 15 promises several exciting features, some of which have been officially confirmed in the current build. Some of the notable enhancements include partial screen sharing, new in-app camera controls, high-quality webcam mode, satellite connectivity, adaptive vibration, and enhanced cover screen support for foldable devices.

