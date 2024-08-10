Android has been experimenting with desktop modes for several years, but so far, only Samsung’s DeX has fully realized this concept. However, recent developments suggest that Android’s desktop mode might be getting a significant revamp. According to some latest reports, Android 15 could come with a feature that will convert your tablets into PCs.

Originally, the desktop mode feature was targeted at developers for testing their apps in different environments. Over time, Google has introduced new windowing options to enhance this functionality. The latest findings indicate that Google might be planning to expand this desktop experience to a broader audience.

Android 15 Leak: A New Feature to Convert Tablets into PCs

While nothing has been confirmed yet, the idea aligns well with the current trend of integrating desktop-like experiences into tablets. Samsung’s DeX mode, which allows users to switch to a desktop interface directly on newer Galaxy tablet models, sets a precedent that Google might want to follow with its own devices. There are rumours that the upcoming Pixel Tablet successor could feature this enhanced desktop mode.

A video from Android Authority showcases how seamlessly the transition into desktop mode occurs. Users can open apps as floating windows, resize them, move them around, or snap them to the side of the screen, similar to how windows operate on a traditional desktop. This flexibility can significantly improve productivity and multitasking on tablets.

One notable difference between Android’s desktop mode and Samsung DeX is that Android creates a completely separate desktop environment. In contrast, DeX merges the tablet’s Home Screen with desktop-like features. This separation in Android’s approach could be due to the feature still being in development, but it might also be a deliberate design choice. If so, it could allow users to switch between tablet and desktop modes more fluidly, something that DeX does not currently offer.

Despite the promising potential, it’s important to temper expectations. Google has not officially announced this feature, and it remains in the beta stages of Android 15. Features in the beta can often change or even be removed entirely before the final release.

For now, the possibility of a revamped desktop mode for Android tablets remains exciting. It suggests a future where tablets could offer even more versatility, combining the portability of a tablet with the productivity features of a desktop.