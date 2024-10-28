Android 15 Private Space Feature: A New Way to Lock & Hide Your Apps

Android 15 contains a plethora of amazing features. One of the most intriguing features is the “Android 15 Private Space Feature.” It offers users a unique way to protect their apps. Acting as a secondary vault, this new feature provides an additional layer of privacy beyond the main lock screen. In this blog, we’ll be discussing how the Private Space feature works and why it’s a valuable addition for users prioritizing data security. So, let’s get started!

What is a Private Space Feature?

Android devices usually secure data with the main lock screen. With the highly anticipated Private Space feature, users can lock away particular apps, effectively isolating them from view. This extra protection is especially useful if you occasionally share your device. It keeps your sensitive information hidden providing you peace of mind. Moreover, it’s an added safety measure if your phone is lost or temporarily unsecured.

How to Set Up Android 15 Private Space Feature?

Setting up Private Space on Android 15 is quite easy. The process helps to create a separate environment with its own lock or Google account for added privacy.

1: Activate Private Space:

Open Settings > Security and Privacy > Private Space .



After a quick overview, tap Set Up .



2: Choose an Account:

You can link a different Google account to separate data from your primary account, preventing syncs across devices.



3: Set Lock Preferences:

Select either a new PIN or use your existing lock screen method.



4. Complete Setup:

Tap Done. Private Space will be ready with preloaded Google apps, including Chrome and Photos.



Managing Apps in Private Space

Adding or removing apps is quite different within a Private Space. Here, you install apps separately, creating an environment that emulates a different device. To manage apps:

Add Apps : Tap Install in Private Space.

: Tap Install in Private Space. Remove Apps: Long-press and select Uninstall.

Notifications appear only when Private Space is unlocked, confirming that sensitive alerts stay hidden when locked.

Customizing Private Space

Additional customization options make Private Space versatile:

Automatic Locking : Choose lock settings based on inactivity, device restart, or screen timeout.

:

Hide Private Space : Remove it from the app drawer for further discretion. Access it through the app search bar by typing “private space.”

: Deleting Private Space :

: To permanently remove it, tap Delete Private Space in settings.

Keep in mind that Private Space doesn’t transfer during device upgrades. So, you will need to reconfigure it on new phones. Whether you frequently share your phone, need secret storage, or prefer additional app security, Private Space is a welcoming addition. However, it has some limitations. For instance, limited notification support and no data transfer across devices. Still, this feature helps manage sensitive data more conveniently.

