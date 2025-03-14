Android 16 Beta 3 is Here: Get Your Apps Ready for the Next Big Android Update

Google has released the Android 16 Beta 3 update, marking a significant milestone as the platform reaches Platform Stability. This means that the API surface is finalized, and app developers can now officially target Android 16 for their applications on the Play Store. Along with stability, the update introduces new security, accessibility, and network protection features.

At this stage in development, Google has refined its features and made a few key additions to improve user experience and security. Here are the highlights:

1. Auracast Broadcast Audio Support

Pixel 9 devices running Android 16 Beta now support Auracast broadcast audio, built on the LE Audio standard. This feature enhances audio accessibility by enabling compatible hearing aids and earbuds to receive direct audio streams from public places like airports, concerts, and classrooms.

2. Improved Accessibility with Outline Text

To assist users with low vision and reduced contrast sensitivity, Android 16 Beta 3 replaces the old high-contrast text feature with outline text. This enhancement draws a more visible border around the text, improving legibility.

New AccessibilityManager APIs allow apps to check whether outline text is enabled, making it easier for UI toolkits like Jetpack Compose to offer a consistent experience.

3. Local Network Protection (LNP) Testing

Android 16 introduces Local Network Protection (LNP) to give users more control over which apps can access local network devices.

Current Situation: Any app with INTERNET permission can connect to local network devices.

Future Change: Apps will need to request specific local network access permissions.

After you reboot the device, the system restricts the app’s local network access. Developers should test for connection errors and update their apps accordingly.

Preparing Your Apps for Android 16

If you develop an SDK, library, tool, or game engine, it’s crucial to test and update your software to ensure compatibility. Here are some major changes that might impact your app:

Android 16 enforces stricter quotas for background jobs.

The setImportantWhileForeground function is now deprecated.

It also introduced a new stop reason (STOP_REASON_TIMEOUT_ABANDONED).

2. Security Improvements

Ordered broadcasts now only work within the same process.

Intent redirection protections have been strengthened to prevent security risks.

3. Performance and System Optimizations

Android 16 improves Bluetooth re-pairing for better connectivity.

Apps should support 16KB page sizes for better performance.

The announceForAccessibility API is now deprecated.

4. UI and Large Screen Adjustments

Google removed the Edge-to-edge opt-out, meaning developers need to update their UI.

Predictive back navigation requires manual migration or opt-out.

Resizability restrictions are ignored, ensuring apps work across various screen sizes.

Google plans to release two Android API updates in 2025:

Q2 Release (Major Update): This will be the main update with potential app-breaking changes.

This will be the main update with potential app-breaking changes. Q4Release(MinorUpdate): It focuses on feature updates, optimizations, and bug fixes without breaking app functionality.

Google will also continue its quarterly Android updates, ensuring quality improvements throughout the year.

How to Get Android 16 Beta 3

If you own a Pixel device, you can enroll in the Android Beta program to receive the update over the phone. You can use the Android Emulator in Android Studio if you don’t have a Pixel phone.

For the best development experience, use the latest version of Android Studio (Meerkat) and follow these steps:

Compile against the new SDK and test your app in a CI environment. Test for compatibility by running your app on an Android 16 Beta device. Report issues to Google as early as possible.

Final Thoughts

Android 16 Beta 3 brings important changes in security, accessibility, and network protection, setting the stage for a stable release. Developers should test their apps thoroughly to ensure a seamless transition. With two major API updates planned for 2025, Android remains committed to improving performance, security, and user experience.

