Google has officially released Android 16 QPR1 Beta 1.1 for Pixel phones. While Google describes it as a minor update, the update brings several useful features. This new beta version brings several improvements, especially to the user interface and app stability. The update rolled out on June 4, 2025, and includes the May 2025 security patch. It’s available for a wide range of Pixel devices.

Android 16 QPR1 Beta 1.1 Released: Here’s Everything You Need to Know

The following devices are getting the update first:

Pixel 6, 6 Pro, and 6a

Pixel 7, 7 Pro, and 7a

Pixel 8, 8 Pro, and 8a

Pixel 9, 9 Pro, and 9a

Pixel Tablet series

The build number for this release is BP31.250502.008.A1, and it also supports emulators running on x86 (64-bit) and ARM (v8-A) architectures. It comes with Google Play Services version 25.13.33.

Key Fixes in Android 16 QPR1 Beta 1.1

Here are the main problems that Google has fixed in this update:

Navigation buttons were becoming unresponsive when users accessed the app drawer or the task switcher. This has now been resolved.

A bug where the media player’s progress bar on the lock screen didn’t show the actual position of the audio or video has been fixed.

Google has fixed a crash issue that occurred when users attempted to open effects in the wallpaper settings.

to open effects in the wallpaper settings. The battery menu in the settings app was crashing for some users. That’s now been corrected.

A display bug that caused the date on the lock screen to be cut off when using a wide clock style has also been addressed.

When scrolling, the search button was showing in the wrong colour. That visual bug has been fixed.

In the Device Admin settings, the Approve button was missing for some users. This is now restored.

While using dark mode, album labels in the photo picker were too dark to read. Google has improved the readability.

A bug where the date disappeared from the home screen has been resolved.

There was a fingerprint issue on multi-user Android devices that caused authentication to fail under certain low-power conditions. This has also been addressed.

See Also: Apps Tracking You in Incognito Mode? New Report Exposes Meta and Yandex

Our Thoughts

Although this update may seem small, it fixes many day-to-day issues users face. From basic navigation to the lock screen and media playback, Android 16 QPR1 Beta 1.1 enhances the overall experience on Pixel devices.

If you’re using a supported Pixel model and enrolled in the beta program, you should receive this update soon. If not, you can manually check for it in your system settings.

These kinds of updates are a key part of Google’s effort to polish Android 16 before its final release. Beta users play an important role in reporting bugs and helping improve the software for everyone. Let’s see when the company will reveal the update to other devices.