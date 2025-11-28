Android is getting a new Wi-Fi hotspot feature that aims to offer both speed and broad compatibility. Google is testing a new option that allows Android users to enable a dual-band hotspot using the 2.4 GHz and 6 GHz frequencies at the same time. This feature appears in the latest Android Canary build and is expected to reach beta users soon.

Today, Android devices usually create hotspots using 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz bands. These bands work well for most devices, but they do not provide the highest speeds possible. Newer Wi-Fi standards like Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7 support the 6 GHz band, which can deliver much faster performance. However, most devices still cannot connect to 6 GHz networks. That is why Android has avoided using this band by default.

Android Adds New Dual-Band Wi-Fi Hotspot Option for Faster Speeds

Another reason is regulation. In many regions, including the United States, smartphones were previously not allowed to create 6 GHz hotspots. Recently, those rules changed. As a result, Google updated Pixel phones to allow 6 GHz hotspot support. Pixel users can already enable it by going to Settings > Network & internet > Hotspot & tethering > Wi-Fi hotspot > Speed & compatibility and selecting 6 GHz as the preferred frequency.

While the 6 GHz band is fast, it has limitations. The range is shorter because the frequency is higher. Many walls and objects can block the signal easily. Also, many older devices cannot connect to 6 GHz at all. So, users who pick this option must accept that not everyone will be able to join their hotspot.

To solve this problem, Google is now working on a dual-band 2.4 and 6 GHz hotspot. This new mode gives users the benefits of both frequencies. The 2.4 GHz band offers long range and compatibility with almost all devices. The 6 GHz band offers top-tier speeds for devices that support it. Together, they provide a flexible and powerful hotspot option.

In the newest Android Canary build, the Speed & Compatibility page now shows three options:

2.4 and 5 GHz: Fast speeds and works with most devices.

Fast speeds and works with most devices. 6 GHz: Fastest speeds, but works with fewer devices.

Fastest speeds, but works with fewer devices. 2.4 and 6 GHz (New): Fastest speeds and works with most devices.

The new option stands out because it promises the performance of 6 GHz without losing the broad device support that users expect. This can be especially useful when sharing a hotspot with different types of devices, such as laptops, tablets, or older smartphones.

Since this feature is already active in the Canary version, it should soon be available to beta users. It will likely be part of the Android 16 QPR3 beta release. After that, it may roll out more widely to supported Android devices.

This update shows that Android is working to improve basic features like hotspots while keeping up with new wireless technologies. As more devices adopt Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7, the dual-band option will become even more valuable.

Android users can expect smoother, faster, and more compatible hotspot connections once this feature becomes widely available.