Android App Support not to be Included at Windows 11 Launch

With the confirm launch date October 5th, of the Windows 11, news are reported that Microsoft will not ship support for Android apps. Where as Android apps running on Windows 11 is one of the big new features of the OS. In the coming months Microsoft will only start previewing this feature.

Aaron Woodman, general manager of Windows marketing at Microsoft said that they are looking forward to continuing our journey to bring Android apps to Windows 11 and the Microsoft Store through our collaboration with Amazon and Intel; which will start with a preview for Windows Insiders over the coming months.

From the general manager statement it means that Android apps will not arrive on Windows 11 until 2022, as first Microsoft tests the feature with Windows Insiders before they are rolled out generally months later. Windows 11 will still include the promised Microsoft Teams integration, a new design with an updated Start menu, Snap Layouts, Groups, Desktops for improved multitasking, and a greatly improved Microsoft Store app, as the Android apps won’t be available on day one.

Today Microsoft announced that the Windows 11 will arrive on October 5th, and for the eligible Windows 10PCs it will be available as a free upgrade. It will be available for use for the New PCs and existing devices will be following receiving the upgrade in the following weeks and months. Microsoft has said that by mid-2022 a free upgrade to Windows 11 will be offered to all the eligible Windows 10 PCs.

