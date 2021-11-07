Microsoft, the company that develops and publishes Windows operating system, Windows users will soon be able to download and run Android apps on Windows 11. According to a press release by Microsoft, these apps are now available to early testers.

Back in June, Microsoft has announced that users will be able to run Android apps on Windows 11. However, the feature was not released when Windows 11 was launched on October 5. Now, Microsoft has finally announced that the first preview of Android apps on Windows 11 is now available for Windows Insiders in the Dev and Beta Channels in the U.S.

Android Apps on Windows 11 Now available for Beta Testers

The Dev and Beta Channels of Windows Insider are communities of users who preview Windows’ features before they are rolled out to public and general use. People involved in the Windows Insiders program run previews of the platform, give feedback and engage with Windows engineers to improve those features.

Moreover, these Android apps will be available to download on Amazon’s Android Appstore, which is added to Microsoft’s own app store: Microsoft Store.

Initially, Microsoft has partnered with Amazon and other app developers to curate 50 apps for Windows Insiders to test and validate. Microsoft also said that new apps will be released through Windows Insider Program updates in the coming months.

Just recently, Microsoft has started testing a feature called Update Stack Packages via the Windows Insider Program. The company said this feature will deliver update improvements outside of major OS updates such as new builds. The Update Stack Package will help ensure that your PC has the highest likelihood of successfully installing new updates with the best and least disruptive experience available. Dev Channel members of the Windows Insider Program can experiment with the feature via Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22478. The build has come with some improvements and changes.

Source: Samaa TV