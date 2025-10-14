Android Auto 15.2 Update Breaks Quick Controls for Some Users

The latest Android Auto 15.2 update is expanding to more users this week, but it has caused an unexpected issue for some drivers. The update appears to have broken the Quick Controls feature, which has been a long-time part of the Android Auto app, leaving users frustrated and confused.

What Are “Quick Controls” in Android Auto?

The Quick Controls feature in Android Auto lets users easily control their media or view navigation directions while using another app. It sits along the taskbar, offering convenient access to music, calls, and directions without switching screens.

While this feature was highly useful in the past, its importance declined after Google introduced the dashboard-style interface in newer versions of the Android Auto app. In that redesign, Google replaced Quick Controls with app shortcuts. Although, users could still enable Quick Controls manually through settings if they preferred the older layout.

Now, after the 15.2 update, that option appears to be not working for some users.

Quick Controls Bug: What Users Are Reporting

According to user reports on Reddit and Google’s support forums, the Quick Controls widget no longer works on screens where the app’s taskbar appears vertically. The feature would automatically shift the taskbar to the bottom of the display, making it easy to access. After the new update, however, toggling Quick Controls has no effect at all.

Many users started noticing this behavior in late September, when Android Auto 15.2 first began rolling out as a stable update. As the rollout continues, more users are reporting the same problem, which suggests that this might be a widespread issue rather than an isolated bug.

Is Google Removing Quick Controls?

It’s still unclear whether this change is intentional. Some users believe Google might be phasing out Quick Controls entirely to streamline the dashboard interface. However, since the feature still works on certain screen orientations, it’s more likely a temporary glitch affecting only specific display layouts.

Until Google confirms the situation or releases a patch, users will need to wait and see what happens in future updates.

What to Do If Your Android Auto App Is Not Working

If your Android Auto app is not working properly after the update, here are a few quick fixes you can try:

Restart your phone and vehicle system to refresh the connection.

Clear the cache and data for the Android Auto app.

Check for new updates in the Google Play Store.

Reconnect your USB cable or Bluetooth connection.

If none of these steps fix the issue, it’s best to report the problem through the Android Auto app’s feedback option.

Final Thoughts

The Android Auto 15.2 update seems to have unintentionally affected the Quick Controls feature for some users, especially those using vertically oriented screens. While it’s not yet clear whether this was intentional or a bug, Google will likely address the problem in an upcoming patch.

If your Android Auto app isn’t working as expected, try troubleshooting or waiting for the next update, and keep an eye on official support channels for more information.