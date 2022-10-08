Google has introduced its Pixel 7 lineup alongside its Pixel watch. The company assures that consumers are enjoying its apps and services with a stress-free mindset. Now some latest reports have revealed that the company is soon going to add new privacy and security centre to android devices.

According to the reports, Google is trying to revamp the security panel and combine it with the privacy section. Ultimately, this blender will integrate all the useful and security-related functions into one section.

Android Devices Will Soon Get A New Privacy and Security Centre

As a result, users will find App Security, Find My Device, Security Updates, Device lock, Google Play System Update, and more in one place. We can that this centre will work as a security hub for Android devices with everything in one spot. This new option will also scan the device for bugs and viruses. However, users will also get the option to fix the issues once the scan is complete.

After the restructuring, the security and privacy centre will look like a house of rectangular cards. Consequently, these cards will alert the users of safety risks, or whenever there is an issue with the smartphone.

The reports are also claiming that the revamped security panel will arrive near April. This change will land on Android devices very soon.

Some reports are also claiming that this feature will be part of the Android 13 Quarterly Platform Release Beta 2 update. As usual, Google will begin rolling out this feature from the Pixel devices, and thereafter it will cover Android phones. So get ready to install a new and dynamic security centre on your smartphone with the next Google update.

See Also: Google Chrome is the most unsafe browser in 2022 with 303 vulnerabilities: Report