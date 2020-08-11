Android: Google Introduces earthquake sensors in phone

Google announced on Tuesday plenty of updates to Android phones including earthquake detection capability.

The Android Earthquake Alerts System works anywhere around the world and makes a mini seismometer for every Android device. Google says it is the world’s largest network of Earthquake detection.

Japan, Mexico, and California are already using land-based sensors to generate warnings aimed at reducing injury and damage to property by giving people seconds away from the epicenter of an earthquake to safeguard themselves from shaking.

Google’s software originated from a week-long session 4-1/2 years ago to check if car collisions, earthquakes and tornadoes can be identified by the accelerometers in phones. The business studied historical accelerometer readings during earthquakes and found they could deliver up to a minute notice to some users

Alerts will induce a magnitude 4.5 or greater for earthquakes, and no download of the app is required. All phone comes with tiny sensors capable of sensing signals that might indicate an earthquake occurring. If the phone detects something that someone thinks could be an earthquake, it sends a signal to our earthquake detection server along with a coarse location where the shaking took place, Google’s Principal Software Engineer, wrote in a blog posting.

This crowd – sourced earthquake detection service will enable Google’s alerts and resources to be more accurate if you search for “earthquake near me” after you feel shaking The technology uses signals from over 700 seismometers across the state to warn you to take cover before it even starts shaking.

Technology such as Google’s will enable with early detection of such quakes, but there is even more developed machine-learning technology that can foretell major aftershocks by analyzing acoustic signals to find fault lines.