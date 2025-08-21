Android Makes Parental Controls Easier With New Settings

The company is introducing a “Parental Controls” option directly inside Android Settings, putting everything in one place. Until now, parents often had to dig through menus or download the separate Family Link app to set limits. With this change, the most common tools are now just a tap away.

The new controls, locked by a PIN code so kids can’t tamper with them, allow parents to:

Set a daily screen time cap so devices don’t take over the whole day

Schedule downtime hours , like blocking the phone after bedtime or during homework

Put limits on specific apps or block them entirely if they’re too distracting

Filter out adult or mature content in Google Search and Chrome

These tools are meant for quick, everyday management without needing a separate app.

When Families Need More Oversight

For parents who want more detailed oversight, the settings also connect smoothly to Google Family Link. That app adds extra features like:

Approving or rejecting app downloads and in-app purchases

Setting up school-time hours when only educational apps work

Sending location alerts, so parents know when kids arrive at school or home

Managing multiple kids’ devices from one parent’s phone

Google says parents can move back and forth between the built-in controls and Family Link depending on what works best for their family.

Rolling Out in Beta

The new setup is available now in beta on a selection of supported Android devices. A wider rollout is expected later this year, once Google gathers feedback.

Why This Matters

Parents today face the challenge of balancing kids’ online time with school, sleep, and family activities. While tech companies have faced criticism for not doing enough, Google’s new approach brings everyday tools closer to the surface and makes them harder for kids to bypass.

By combining quick settings with the option of Family Link for more advanced needs, the update could make managing screen time less stressful and more straightforward for families.

