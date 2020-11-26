Hangouts is Google’s famous cross-platform instant messaging application that allows users to start a group or one-on-one chatting, share their videos and pictures, and make voice calls.

If you have been observing recently, you will know that Google has been trying to push its loyal customers to use its Meet service for video chats. That’s why Google has added a link to its Meet app from the bottom of Gmail users’ inbox. Furthermore, if you open the Hangouts application following the update to the 36.0.340725045 version, the first thing you will notice is a banner that says, “Video calls in Hangouts now use Google Meet. That gives you live captions, screen sharing, and more.”

Android Users will Use this App for Video Chats Instead of Hangouts

The last-mentioned statement is misleading because, for now, one-to-one video calls are still available on Hangouts group video. Moreover, group video calls are no longer provided through Hangouts. A Meet link will be automatically pasted into the compose box when a person tries to set up a group video chat using the Hangouts video button.

Meet users can have a video conferencing with more than ten members simultaneously for free and more than 25 members for those who are paying for a Workspace plan.

Lately, Google has allowed only 25 users to have a video call. In exchange for decreasing the maximum number of simultaneous Meet members to 10 from 25, Google is tossing in screen sharing and live captions.

Furthermore, if you still want to use Hangouts for a group video chat session, you can quickly revert to the 35.0.327050771 version to do so. However, there is a significant warning. With so many smartphones updating automatically, you might find that everyone else you know has updated the latest version of Hangout, you might know, the one without group video calls abilities.

Moreover, another option to think about if you want to video call more than ten people for free is Google Duo. There were rumours about Google replacing Duo with Meet. So, when it comes to a group chat or video conferencing for Android users, it appears that you must stick to use Google Meet.

Also Read: Google Fi in Classic Hangouts to Stop Working this January