WhatsApp always had a limitation that the app can only be installed on one device per account. After offering multi device support in beta, the limitation for one smartphone still stayed due to which transferring chats was from iOS to Android is not possible till now and we have to go for difficult illegal ways that many users don’t even know. Transferring WhatsApp chats from iOS to Android was not possible through any app. An android tool for transferring data from one device to another is on its way.

Android’s Data Restore Tool will soon Transfer WhatsApp chats from iOS to Android using

This news has come from 9to5Google who revealed that this Google Data restore Tool will also offer the capability of transferring WhatsApp chats from iOS to Android.

The data restore tool app’s version 1.0.382048734 is available on the Google Play Store, so soon people will be able to transfer WhatsApp chats and history from iOS to Android. However, for this WhatsApp needs to launch the needed migration settings. According to rumors, WhatsApp was already working on transfer options, so may be we will be getting this functionality in a couple of days.

When WhatsApp is done with bringing these changes, users need to follow these steps for transferring data between iOS and Android:

Transfer WhatsApp Chats

Scan the QR code with your iPhone to open WhatsApp

Start

Keep your iPhone unlocked and WhatsApp open

