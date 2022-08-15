15 Best Anime like Black Clover to Watch in 2022

Studio Pierrot’s ‘Black Clover’ is an action-comedy anime that is based on the manga series by Yuki Tabata. The series follows Asta and Yuno, two young boys who were abandoned at a church when they were children. They grow up together, and upon learning that the Wizard King is the finest wizard in the world, they decide to compete for the crown. The show depicts the two friends’ exciting journey as they embrace life’s ups and downs. However, as the show has ended and you must be wondering what to watch after black clover. So, if you want to enjoy a few other animes like it, then we have a few suggestions for you. Anime like black clover are accessible via Funimation, Crunchyroll, Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime.

So here are the 15 best animes like black clover.

Best Anime like Black Clover

1) Berserk:

The anime series is a second adaptation of the manga comics that inspired it. In 1997, the original series aired 25 episodes. The 2016 series is a reboot, however, it takes place after the events of the original and is a direct sequel to the Berserk Golden Age Arc film trilogy (2012-2013). The anime focuses on Guts, who is doomed to be pursued by demons till his death. Guts embarks on a journey to seek revenge on the person responsible for his affliction. On his travels, he encounters some odd allies, including a little elf and a young robber.

2) One Piece:

Monkey D. Luffy, a pirate in One Piece, is a very strange person on the inside and out. This young man, who is only 17, is a pirate because he wants to experience new adventures rather than become rich or famous. He is also interested in the One Piece, a treasure that the former Pirate King confirmed to exist. Luffy embarks on a never-ending search for the enigmatic treasure. He and his team also battle evildoers, solve numerous puzzles, and make new friends.

3) Demon Slayer:

Demon Slayer is another interesting anime like black clover on our list. The show centers on Tanjiro Kamado, a young man who supports his family after his father passed away and gives them a pleasant life. But one day, when he makes the decision to travel to the village to sell charcoal, he is running late and is forced to stay in a stranger’s home. His host’s visit teaches him about the nasty monsters that prowl the night. The following morning, he discovers his family dead, with his sister the lone survivor who has been transformed into a vengeful demon. Tanjiro makes a vow to defend his sister and vanquish evil with the aid of the Demon Slayer Corps. After the anime series, a movie called Demon Slayer: Mugen Train (2020) picks up the plot and concentrates on the “Mugen Train” arc from the manga books.

4) Naruto:

Naruto is one of the best shows like Black Clover. It is based on the life of Naruto Uzumaki. Naruto’s preteen years are depicted in the first of the two parts of the story, while his teenage years are depicted in the second. A nine-tailed demon fox by the name of Kyuubi causes mayhem in the secret leaf village of Konohagakure just before the birth of Naruto. Fourth Hokage, the village chief, so gives his life in order to confine the monster inside the new Naruto.

He develops into a hyperactive child who is shunned by everyone because of the devil that lives inside of him. On his path to greatness, he meets some wonderful companions and dangerous adversaries while pursuing his dream of becoming the village leader. Naruto’s story is similar to Black Clover in the way that the protagonist strives to be the best against all obstacles. Black Clover and this anime both feature protagonists who aspire to be the best. Another spin-off sequel named Boruto follows Naruto and depicts the adventure of his child.

5) Soul Eater:

The following anime on this list, “Soul Eater,” brings us to the supernatural theme. With a total of 51 episodes and a running time of 24 minutes each, it is quite remarkable. The exploits of the Death Meister Academy students are the focus of the anime. The academy is a facility dedicated to producing high-quality death scythes to be used by shinigami in conflicts with evil entities. The scythes, however, aren’t composed of metal or any other material; rather, they are unique people who can change into weapons after ingesting 99 bad souls as well as a witch’s soul. This anime related to black clover centers on the daily activities of a group of academy pupils, among them Lord Death’s own son.

6) Hunter x Hunter:

One of the greatest action-adventure anime ever made is “Hunter x Hunter.” Hunter is one of the most prestigious and well-paid professionals in the “Hunter x Hunter” universe. The hunter who raised Gon left his kid to follow his dreams. Gon chooses to follow in the footsteps of his father and become a hunter in order to find him. But finding and becoming a professional hunter is not an easy task. He has to pass a challenging test. He meets various people who become his buddies during his escapades, including a guy named Killua who has excellent skills. He is not a klutz like Gon, and comes from a family of assassins.

7) Blue Exorcist:

Blue exorcist is certainly the best anime like black clover. In its storyline, humans and demons inhabit the worlds of Assiah and Gehenna, which are distinct but interconnected. Possession is the only route between the realms for everyone. Satan, the ruler of Gehenna, also desires to conquer Assiah. But no human is powerful enough to possess him. He sends his son into this planet in order for him to one day become the vehicle that Satan can use to enter this world. Rin Okumura, the protagonist of Blue Exorcist, first appears to be an ordinary adolescent before a group of demons ambush him and drastically alter his life. He is aware that his father intends to use him to rule over Assiah because he is the devil’s offspring. He chooses not to follow his father, though and instead studies to become an exorcist in order to protect people from the devil.

8) Bleach:

The protagonist of “Bleach” is a young man named Ichigo who has the power to see ghosts. The show is based on manga similar to black clover. This might seem like a strange skill, but it will ultimately have a big impact. Ichigo possesses the aforementioned skill because of his great spiritual energy. One day, he comes across a shinigami who is hurt while battling a gigantic creature. Ichigo accepts the shinigami’s offer and uses her abilities to fight the Hollow in order to save his family from harm. Rukia Kuchiki is revealed to be the shinigami; having lost her power, she is unable to carry out her duties and stays with Ichigo to teach and train him to combat these creatures that prey on people’s souls.

9) Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood

Fullmetal Alchemist is one of the best anime shows like black clover. Alchemy is a central theme in the action anime series Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood. It is a story about two brothers, Edward and Alphonse, who suffer a great loss while trying to resurrect their mother. They become qualified alchemists after having their lives saved by their neighbors. The brothers set off in search of the Philosopher’s Stone, which can assist an alchemist in defying the conventions of alchemy and granting perpetual life, while still trying to heal themselves. But there are some unpleasant truths regarding the stone that you will learn when you will watch the series.

10) Fairy Tail:

Fairy Tail is a similar long-shounen fantasy anime like ‘Black Clover’. It is one of the best fantasy anime that features a great deal of magic. The anime takes place in the country of Fiore, where magic is prevalent and is used in almost every sphere of life. Numerous mages unite to establish guilds that undertake missions. One of the most renowned guilds is the Fairy Tail guild, whose members are like a family and possess exceptional mage skills.

Lucy Heartfilia is a teenage mage who want to join the fairy tail guild. After meeting a man who deceives her, however, she becomes the target of an attempted kidnapping. Lucy’s adventures with the Fairy Tai begin when Natsu Dragneel saves her and offers for her to join the guild.

11) Twelve Kingdoms:

Youko Nakajima, a redhead who does not fit in with her peers because of her hair colour, is the protagonist of The Twelve Kingdoms. She makes up for her lack of friends by studying diligently and becomes class president. She mindlessly assists her classmates and allows others to take advantage of her in order to gain their friendship, but she has no true pals.

One day, everything changes when Keiki, a blonde man claiming to be from another planet, storms into her classroom. He informs Youko that she is his master and the rightful ruler of his land. When an unearthly beast attacks Keiki, the meeting is cut short, and Keiki takes Youko to his realm. Nonetheless, two of her classmates are also sucked into the chaos and must now learn to survive in the unknown region.

12) My Hero Academia:

Izuku Midoriya is a member of the unfortunate minority, as eighty percent of people have some form of superpower. Since early boyhood, he has yearned to be a superhero. When all hope is lost, Izuku has a chance encounter with All Might, his childhood idol.

The superhero selects Izuku as his successor, to the delight of the young child. As he enters a prominent school for the world’s future protectors, Izuku realizes that being a hero is not what he had imagined it to be as time passes.

13) Broken Blade:

The mythical continent of Curzon is where Broken Blade takes place. The Kingdom of Krisna and the nation of Athens are on the verge of war. Everyone in the realm can utilize quartz to cast spells. However, there is one notable exception: Rygart Arrow. He is an “un-sorcerer,” a person who cannot utilize magic (similar to Asta in Black Clover), a trait for which he is frequently stigmatized by society.

Nevertheless, Arrow’s special ability enables him to command a colossal mecha known as “Golems” to fight against the nation of Athens. In addition to the anime series, you may also watch the franchise’s six one-hour films.

14) World Trigger:

The plot of World Trigger revolves around a mysterious occurrence in which a portal from another world unexpectedly opens in Mikado. Alien species known as the neighbors invade the world through the gates. It appears that traditional weaponry has no effect on them. Thus, a special task force known as the Border Defense Agency launches and operates special weapons dubbed “Triggers.”

Despite the sensitivity of the situation and the passage of years since the initial appearance, BDA trainees are not permitted to use their guns outside the headquarters. However, Osamu Mikumo violates the regulation when a young transfer student is pulled by bullies into a restricted area and neighbors assault them. To his surprise, the young pupil shows himself to be an alien humanoid hybrid protecting himself from the BDA.

15) Fire Force:

Fire Force is set in a fictional universe where “Spontaneous Human Combustion” has afflicted humanity for decades. It randomly changes humans into Infernals, which are vicious, burning beasts. Over time and generations, humans are able to regulate fire while maintaining its original appearance.

The Special Fire Force’s mission is to identify and eradicate the source of this occurrence. Shinra Kusakabe has the ability to control fire by igniting his foot at will. He joins the Fire Force in an effort to save humanity from these Infernals. However, the situation proves to be far more complicated than Shinra ever anticipated. A third season has been confirmed and is now under pre-production.

Final Words:

These are the 15 best anime shows like black clover that you can enjoy. So, if you like our article or have any queries regarding it, do mention them in the comment section!

