Annual Twitter Blue Verification Subscription now available in Selected countries

Revamped Twitter Blue service created an unrest among people. Many users of the platform bashed Elon Musk for this change and they were of the opinion that the company will loose its credibility since anyone who pays money would be able to get blue verification badge and those who have worked hard for years to get this badge will loose it for no reason if they don’t pay the monthly amount announced by the social media company. After all this mess, now company has come up with an annual Twitter blue verification subscription along with the monthly one.

The table below shows the monthly and annual pricing of monthly and Annual Twitter Blue verification.

The above table shows that monthly subscription for US is $8 per month or $11 if you are an iOS user, whereas an annual payment of $84 will grant you with a blue badge for a year. It is almost $7 per month, which isn’t that big of a discount if someone opts for monthly discount.

Many people might be thinking that why someone should spend money just for Twitter Blue tag. Well, it only gives us Twitter Blue verification badge but also gives the ability of priority ranking in conversation replies , a 60-minute video upload cap, a thread reader and the ability to edit tweets. Reading all these make it important for big companies, content creators and other authentic companies to opt for this feature.

Right now the service is only available in selected countries including the US, UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Japan. The company is planning to roll out this service to other countries in the coming months.

