Another Chinese Tech Giant in Trouble: OnePlus Faces US Probe Over Data Security

In a growing climate of distrust surrounding Chinese tech companies, now OnePlus faces a US probe over data security. Two influential U.S. lawmakers have formally requested a federal investigation into smartphone brand OnePlus, citing national security concerns linked to potential unauthorized user data transfers.

Representatives John Moolenaar (R–MI), chair of the House Committee on China, and Raja Krishnamoorthi (D–IL), the committee’s top Democrat, submitted a letter to the U.S. Commerce Department urging it to launch an inquiry into OnePlus devices sold in the United States. Their concern stems from an analysis provided by an unnamed commercial cybersecurity firm, which reportedly suggests that OnePlus smartphones may be collecting and transmitting sensitive user information, including personal data and screenshots, to servers based in China without users’ explicit consent.

OnePlus Faces US Probe: Data Privacy Allegations

The lawmakers’ letter, first reported by Reuters, raises alarms about potential violations of user privacy and U.S. data sovereignty. The analysis in question claims that OnePlus devices could be operating covertly by gathering sensitive data and sending it offshore, which could pose significant risks if verified.

These practices, if true, would represent a serious breach of consumer trust and raise substantial national security concerns.

In the letter, the lawmakers have also asked the Commerce Department to assign the case to its Information and Communications Technology and Services (ICTS) program for a thorough review.

OnePlus Widely Available in the U.S.

OnePlus, a subsidiary of Chinese tech conglomerate BBK Electronics, which also owns Oppo, Vivo, and Realme, has seen steady success in U.S. markets. Its smartphones are available through major retailers such as Best Buy and Amazon and function on networks like T-Mobile and Verizon.

That widespread presence in the American consumer tech ecosystem has amplified lawmakers’ concerns. While companies like Huawei and ZTE have faced bans in recent years, OnePlus has thus far avoided similar scrutiny, until now.

A Broader National Security Pattern

This move follows an intensifying U.S. push to tighten control over how foreign, particularly Chinese, firms access and process American users’ data. In April 2025, the Department of Justice introduced new rules aimed at restricting cross-border data transactions involving countries deemed “of concern”, including China.

The request to investigate OnePlus also aligns with broader government actions that have previously targeted tech giants such as Huawei, DJI, and ByteDance (the parent company of TikTok), placing them on the U.S. Entity List and curbing their operations due to national security risks.

Industry Impact and Awaited Response

As of now, OnePlus has not issued any public comment regarding the investigation request. However, the pressure could lead to reputational damage and business disruption if the probe validates the lawmakers’ concerns.

Retailers and carriers might be forced to reevaluate their partnerships with OnePlus, and the company could potentially face regulatory penalties or inclusion on restricted trade lists.

Such a move could also ripple across other BBK-owned brands and put pressure on Chinese smartphone vendors operating in Western markets to increase transparency around their data collection practices.