In a rapidly unfolding crackdown, Indian authorities have arrested another YouTuber, Jasbir Singh, from the state of Punjab, accusing him of sharing intelligence with Pakistan.

According to local media reports, Singh is accused of maintaining links with Pakistani agents and working in collaboration with another previously arrested YouTuber, Jyoti Malhotra. Both individuals allegedly played a role in gathering and forwarding confidential information across the border.

Officials claim that the accused duo may have exploited their social media platforms not just to build influence but also to covertly establish communication with foreign operatives. While the exact nature of the information allegedly shared has not been disclosed, investigators are treating the case as a potential threat to national security.

However, the arrests have triggered growing criticism both within India and internationally. Critics argue that the Indian government’s actions reflect a paranoid response aimed at deflecting attention from the embarrassing revelations surrounding Operation Sindoor.

Who Is Jasbir Singh?

Jasbir Singh is a 41-year-old YouTuber hailing from Mahlan village in the Ropar district of Punjab, currently residing in Rupnagar. He is the creator of the popular YouTube channel JaanMahal Video, which has amassed over 1.1 million subscribers. Known primarily for his travel vlogs, Singh has shared engaging content from his visits to destinations like Malaysia, the Maldives, and Thailand. On Instagram, where he identifies as a food vlogger, he enjoys a following of nearly 42,000 users. His recent posts include a video of his son celebrating Punjab Kings’ victory over Mumbai Indians in the IPL semifinals. A passionate cricket enthusiast, Singh often attends matches and is visibly active with his local cricket club, as seen in several of his videos. Notably, his Facebook profile includes a tag reading “I support farmers,” reflecting his alignment with grassroots causes in Punjab.

Jasbir Singh’s arrest Raises Alarms Over Civil Liberties and Free Speech

So far, no substantial evidence has been presented publicly against either Singh or Malhotra. Yet arrests are being made one after another, raising concerns over the lack of due process and transparency in the investigations.

Civil rights groups and digital freedom advocates have strongly condemned the move, calling it a violation of free speech and individual liberties. Critics further argue that by targeting its own citizens without presenting clear, verifiable charges, the Indian state risks undermining democratic principles and sowing fear among content creators and influencers. A former intelligence officer, on condition of anonymity, said:

Instead of accepting responsibility for the fallout of Operation Sindoor, the government appears to be scapegoating YouTubers to save face.

The arrests underscore the increasing weaponization of espionage laws in India, where vague allegations are often used to justify detentions without proper legal procedure. This not only erodes trust in law enforcement but also casts a long shadow over the future of free expression in India’s digital space.

The case is currently under investigation by Indian intelligence agencies, and more arrests are reportedly possible as authorities widen their probe.

