Another Internet Blackout: Why Pakistan Keeps Going Offline

Pakistan once again slipped into digital darkness. Millions of users across the country lost access to the internet as yet another large-scale outage swept through the network. The blackout hit banks, e-commerce platforms, hospitals, and freelancers, leaving nearly two-thirds of users offline.

For most people, this was more than an inconvenience. Students were locked out of online classes, businesses couldn’t process payments, and overseas clients were left waiting for calls and emails from Pakistani firms. In an economy increasingly tied to connectivity, the internet going down has real and immediate costs.

What made this outage even more unsettling was the date: August 19. Three years ago, on the very same day, Pakistan saw a nationwide collapse when floods crippled key fibre routes. That history repeating itself has reignited debate about the fragility of the country’s digital backbone.

Internet outages are no longer rare accidents in Pakistan; they’ve become a recurring reality. For two-thirds of the country to go dark in 2025, on the very date we saw the same collapse in 2022, should ring alarm bells at every level of government. –Shahzad Arshad, Chairman of WISPAP

A Pattern of Breakdowns

Internet disruptions are not new in Pakistan. Undersea cable faults, accidental fibre cuts, and infrastructure failures have caused repeated blackouts over the past decade. But the frequency of these outages and their growing impact are alarming.

The two main issues with Pakistan’s internet infrastructure are the overdependence on a handful of backbone providers and a lack of backup routes in the system. In practice, this means that if a single fibre cut or technical fault occurs, the effects ripple across the entire country since there is no backup to switch to.

Smaller internet service providers sometimes manage to keep limited areas online, but they lack the resources to shield the wider network. The result is a national system vulnerable to single points of failure.

The Cost of Going Offline

Every time the internet goes down, Pakistan pays a steep price. Freelancers who depend on foreign clients miss deadlines, call centers lose contracts, and e-commerce platforms face abandoned sales. Banks and mobile wallet systems stall, sending users back to cash.

According to industry estimates, each hour of downtime costs millions of dollars in lost productivity and transactions. The bigger cost, though, may be reputational. For an IT industry that has ambitions to grow exports to $5 billion, repeated outages send the wrong message to international clients.

It isn’t just about business either. In hospitals, patient data becomes inaccessible. Government systems slow to a halt. Even basic communication, from messaging to social media, disappears in an instant.

Lessons Pakistan Hasn’t Learned

The fact that Pakistan is facing the same crisis even after three years is a crisis itself. The August 19 blackout is symbolic of how little has changed. Industry experts have been urging the government to take the issue seriously and create diverse routing and investment in backup capacity. Yet, Pakistan still stands at the same place where it was three years ago. The lack of progress highlights a bigger problem: digital infrastructure is still treated as secondary, even though it underpins almost every sector of modern life.

What Needs to Change

Pakistan is not alone in facing outages; even developed economies experience temporary disruptions. The difference is that elsewhere, systems are built with enough redundancy to keep the majority of services running.

For Pakistan, the options are clear:

Reduce reliance on a few backbone companies.

Invest in multiple routes and backups to prevent a single cut from crippling the nation.

Build regional exchanges and localize traffic to ease dependence on international cables.

Treat internet infrastructure as critical national infrastructure, on par with power and water.

Without such reforms, outages will continue to repeat, and the economic toll will only grow.

More Than Just an IT Issue

Pakistan’s leaders have repeatedly highlighted the digital economy as a growth engine. Exporters are pushing to cross $5 billion in IT and ITeS earnings this year, and policymakers promote initiatives to expand fintech, e-commerce, and freelancing.

But these ambitions rest on a shaky foundation. A country cannot talk about becoming a regional digital hub while struggling to keep the internet online. Each blackout chips away at confidence, discourages foreign investment, and frustrates the very young workforce expected to drive digital growth.

The August 19 blackout showed, once again, that the system is too fragile. And until resilience becomes a national priority, Pakistan’s digital future will remain vulnerable to the next cable cut, storm, flood or fault, whenever it may come.