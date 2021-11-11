Another Issue Highlighted: Pixel Users Received False Android 12 Update for 2nd Time

Pixel Models have always remained a problematic mobile company and usually comes across many issues associated with it. This time it has come across a new one that is associated with the Android 12 update. Last month, Pixel owners had received a false Android 12 update and now they are getting a November security update once again. When users allowed the update to install, it changes nothing.

After some time, Google came up with an apologetic statement which read:

“We’re sorry for the alert you received. Not to worry, we’ve resolved this issue and you can disregard it.”

Many Pixel 3a and Pixel 5a users came up on social media telling about this update received. This update weighs 1.5GB. Now it was further revealed that the Android 12 update was accidentally sent for the second time to the Pixel 3, Pixel 3a, Pixel 4, Pixel 4a, Pixel 5, and Pixel 5a lineups. However, already problematic devices Pixel 6 and 6 pro did not receive this update. This might be due to the reasons that they already came with Android 12 so they do not need to be updated.

Pixel Users Received False Android 12 Update for the Second Time

While the reason behind this confusion remains unknown, Google has requested pixel users to disregard this second update. Later on, it turned out that this update was pushed for Verison users but accidentally it was sent for non-Verizon users as well.

Telling about this glitch, a One Pixel user wrote:

“I’m staying on Android 11 forever. Not making the jump to Android 12, made it in my Pixel 4 and I’m really not into it. My Pixel 5 will stay on 11 for as long as I can hold it.”

Other than this, it is not the first problem faced by Pixel Users, just a week back, the internet was flooded with the issues associated with Pixel 6 Pro. It seems like this is the right time we make the right decision not to buy pixel devices in the future.

