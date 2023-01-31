Another Tesla Model Catches Fire in US, Raising Doubts Among Consumers

Advertisement

Recently, a Tesla Model S caught fire while the driver was on a highway west of Sacramento. To put out the fire, authorities had to dispatch a sizable number of personnel and use a large amount of water. According to the Metro Fire of Sacramento, the Model S’s driver was driving on the highway when he spotted thick black smoke coming from the vehicle’s undercarriage. The fire grew more fiercely and continued to spread to the Model S’s front end. However, the driver was able to safely stop the vehicle and exit it, so fortunately there were no injuries.

Metro Fire Sacramento arrived on the scene and discovered that a battery fire had been the source of the event. According to the authorities, the Model S was undamaged prior to the incident. In a Facebook post, Metro Fire Sacramento stated that “crews worked for nearly an hour and used about 6,000 gallons [22,700 liters] of water from 3 fire engines and a water tender for full extinguishment as advised in the Tesla emergency procedures document.”

The lithium-ion batteries in Teslas and other electric vehicles are more difficult to put out and demand more resources, despite the fact that it may seem like an astounding amount of water for a car battery fire. According to CNBC, lithium-ion batteries burn hotter and more quickly when they catch fire. Lithium-ion batteries can also relight several times several hours or even days after the first fire.

For comparison, Metro Fire Sacramento said that a conventional combustion engine non-electric automobile may be extinguished with roughly 700 gallons of water, which is the capacity of a single fire engine.

According to Metro Fire Sacramento, “modern technology progression necessitates constant breakthroughs in contemporary firefighting procedures that are now being examined for efficiency.”

It’s nothing new for Teslas to catch fire. Over the years, there have been several events that are comparable. Tesla has been blamed for the vehicle fires by some owners, who claim the vehicles’ batteries are faulty. Moreover, in 2019, drivers claimed that Tesla intentionally decreased range and lengthened charging times in older vehicles with upgraded battery software to lower the danger of fires. It is also pertinent to mention here that in 2021, a petition requesting an investigation of Tesla’s battery management software was denied by the National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration.

