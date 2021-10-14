Apart from Pixel 6, Some other Devices May also be Launched at the Pixel Event

Google will launch the much-awaited Pixel 6 on October 19 at the Pixel launch event. It’s official that Google is going to roll the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 pro smartphones at the event. All the viewers will be able to watch the launch event on Google’s official website. However, a few rumors suggest that Google may surprise us with some other devices as well at the launch event.

According to the rumors, some of the devices that Google may launch along with the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 pro have been listed below:

Google Pixel 6 Pro:

Most of the reliable information we have till now, its mostly about the Google Pixel 6 Pro. According to the leaks, the phone will come with a 6.67-inch screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. Probably, it will have a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera similar to the basic version but with a 48MP telephoto snapper. In addition to that, it will have a 5,000 mAh humungous battery.

Google Pixel 6:

We have less information regarding the Pixel 6 than its Pro version. Most likely, it will have a 50MP main lens and a 12MP ultra-wide camera with no telephoto lens. Furthermore, it will have a 90Hz refresh rate, 8GB of RAM, and 33W charging.

Android 12:

We know all the Android 12 beta version is officially out now. So, hopefully at the Pixel launch event, Android 12 will get released to the first few phones, or we’ll at least hear an announcement date for the latest Android version.

Google Pixel Fold:

For a long time, a number of rumors and reports have proliferated on the internet regarding the Google Pixel fold. It is the sole reason we’re expecting that Google will launch the Pixel Fold at the launch event.

Google Pixel Buds:

Google has already released the Google Pixel Buds A-series earlier in 2021, however, it’s pretty much possible that the company is working on a yearly update to its top-end Pixel Buds (2020).

Pixel Watch:

Perhaps, Google shocks us all, and will eventually reveal its first-ever Pixel smartwatch. But as the company recently acquired Fitbit, so we least expect that Google will launch this device.

