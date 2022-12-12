APICTA Announces Winners for 2022 Awards

The 21st Asia Pacific ICT Awards have been held in the capital of Pakistan for the first time in the last 22 years since the inception of this alliance of 16 regional economies.

Over 150 foreign delegates from different countries got an opportunity to visit Pakistan including Hong Kong, Brunei, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia and etc.

Over 200 entries were submitted from different economies for 25 categories in which awards were given to a winner and two merits (runners-up). Below are the names of winners with categories.

Below are the results of APICTA 2022 Awards

1. Inclusions and Community Services- Sustainability, Environment and Education Rumine Corporation from Brunei. 2. Industrial- Manufacturing, Engineering and Construction China State Construction Engineering from Hong Kong. 3. Business Services- ICT Services Solutions Vaival Technologies from Pakistan 4. Industrial- Transport, Supply Chain, ICT Networks and Communications Bingo Software from China 5. Business Services- Security Solutions National Cyber Security Auditing and Evaluation Lab from Pakistan 6. Cross Category- Research and Development Filix Medtech Limited from Hong Kong 7. Consumer—Media and Tourism Bookme.PK from Pakistan 8. Industrial—Agriculture and Sustainability, Environment Easy Rice Digital Technology from Thailand 9. Business Services—Professional Services and Marketing Solutions KG and Patric Co and Computer Engineering from Thailand 10. Cross Category—Startups HealthTag from Thailand 11. Business Services—Finance and Accounting Solutions Hysab Kytab PFM from Pakistan 12. Public Sector—Government and Citizen Services Provincial Department of Education, Sabaragamuwa from Sri Lanka 13. Consumer- Banking, Insurance, Finance and Digital Marketing Avanza Solutions from Pakistan 14. Technology- Big Data Analytics Electrical and Mechanical Services Department from Hong Kong 15. Technology—Internet of Things R2C2 Limited from Hong Kong 16. Consumer-Retail and Distribution and Marketplaces Maison Consulting and Solutions from Pakistan 17. Public Sector- Digital Government Marble Bar School Department of Education from Australia 18. Technology-Artificial Intelligence Easy Rice Digital Technology from Hong Kong 19. Inclusion and Community Services- Indigenous Services and Communication Boltay Huroof from Pakistan 20. Inclusion and Community Services from Health and Wellbeing Ministry of Health from Brunei 21. Student Junior Montfort College Secondary Section from Thailand 22. Student- Senior Programming The Prince Royal’s College from Thailand 23. Student- Senior Systems German Swiss International School from Hong Kong 24. Student- Tertiary Application Forman Christian College from Pakistan 25. Student- Tertiary Technology The Hong Kong Polytechnic University from Hong Kong

Also Read: Over 200 Nominees Presented their Projects at APICTA 2022