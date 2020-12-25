In February, when the coronavirus pandemic hit Pakistan, the traditional grocery stores faced tough due to dwindling demand and limited opening hours during strict lockdowns. But most traditional grocery stores owners quickly recognized the changing needs of their customers and started their apps for taking orders. In this period the app-based grocers have made spectacular growth in Pakistan.

App-Based Grocery Stores Are Growing in Pakistan

According to one of grocery stores owner, “The load [of the losses] fell on our store,” recalling those months. “We had to meet our [household] expenses of food and drink, so the effect was huge on the business. We ran short of stock because we didn’t have the money. When you don’t have the money then you can’t have the same variety.”

The pandemic and strict lockdown resulted in growth and popularity of e-commerce and startups with online grocery shopping started experiencing the blossom. Now, there are many online grocery service startups that are competing for market share in Pakistan’s metropolitan cities.

GrocerApp is one of online grocery delivery services allowing users to select household grocery essentials on its application or website from a wide range of the most in-demand products. They deliver your grocery to your doorstep the same day. The platform believes in saving time and facilitates you in every possible way.

Some other apps that can help you while you are intended to buy grocery are Selly.pk, QnE, TazaMart, Hum Mart, Yayvo etc. All the grocery stores apps are available on the App Store (Apple phones) and on the Google Play Store (Android). You need to go there and search for them. The downloading will hardly take a minute or two.

Though, the app-based grocery stores are Growing in Pakistan but only in big cities. There is still need to expand the services to small cities and towns.

