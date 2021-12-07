App Store Awards 2021: Apple announces the winners

Today, Apple revealed the recipients of its App store awards 2021, and this year’s list of honorees all stand out for increasing connection and interaction throughout the year. LumaFusion, Carrot Weather, Among Us!, Bumble are among the 15 applications and games on the list.

Apple’s App Store is without a doubt one of the world’s largest digital marketplaces, producing billions of dollars in sales each year. It is so large that it has its own worldwide economy, an ecosystem that rivals many other businesses in scale and customer demand. Every year, iPhone and iPad users download millions of applications, both paid and free, from Apple’s App Store, while games are an essential component of Apple’s digital marketplace.

In 2020, the app business reached a new high of 218 billion downloads and $143 billion in worldwide consumer spending. Last year, consumers spent 3.5 trillion minutes using applications on Android smartphones alone.

App Store Awards 2021 best Apps & Games

TikTok (iPhone’s top free app)

Procreate Pocket (iPhone and iPad’s top paid app)

Among Us! (iPhone and iPad’s top free game)

Minecraft (iPhone and iPad’s top paid game)

YouTube (iPad’s top free app)

The Oregon Trail (iPad’s top free app) topped the list (top Apple Arcade app.)

iPhone App of the Year

Toca Boca won iPhone App of the Year this year for “Toca Life World,” a children’s app.

Games of the Year for iPhone and iPad

League of Legends

Wild Rift wins iPhone Game of the Year, while

Netmarble Corporation wins iPad Game of the Year with Marvel Future Revolution.

Mistwalker’s Fantasian wins Apple Arcade’s Game of the Year

Apple’s worldwide App Store editorial team chose the winners of App store Awards 2021 “for offering great quality, breakthrough technology, artistic design, and positive cultural effect.”