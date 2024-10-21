App Store vs Google Play: Which Platform Brings More Revenue in 2024?

When developers decide whether to launch their apps on the Google Play Store (Android) or the Apple App Store (iOS), the answer depends largely on the type of app they are building and the revenue potential of each platform. A recent comparison by AppFigures in September 2024 revealed key insights about how App Store and Google Play Store perform in terms of revenue generation. One standout finding is that the Apple App Store continues to dominate, accounting for 84% of total revenue, while the Google Play Store trails far behind with just 16%.

In total, consumers spent about $16.2 billion on both platforms in September 2024. Out of this, the App Store generated $13.7 billion, whereas the Google Play Store earned $2.5 billion. These figures represent gross revenue, which includes all in-app purchases before Apple and Google deduct their respective fees. For developers looking to maximize their earnings, the data suggests that prioritizing the App Store may be more lucrative.

The gaming category remains the top revenue generator across both platforms, accounting for a combined $5.1 billion in earnings. Of this amount, $3.9 billion came from the App Store, contributing to 75% of the total gaming revenue. However, an interesting observation is that despite its success, the gaming category has the smallest share of revenue after shopping apps. This indicates that while games attract significant spending, there are also other categories that developers can explore for high returns.

Beyond gaming, several non-gaming categories perform particularly well on the App Store. The top five categories that attract the most consumer spending include Lifestyle & Dating, Social Networking, Photo & Video, and Entertainment. These categories have become highly profitable, presenting excellent opportunities for developers who aim to monetize their apps effectively.

For developers seeking revenue growth, focusing on these high-spending categories on the App Store can be a strategic move. The Google Play Store, while having a broader reach due to Android’s global dominance, tends to generate lower consumer spending compared to iOS. As a result, developers looking to maximize their app’s financial performance often target the App Store first, especially for apps related to social networking, entertainment, or lifestyle.

In conclusion, choosing between the App Store and Google Play depends on the app’s nature, target audience, and revenue goals. However, the App Store’s dominance in consumer spending makes it an attractive platform for developers looking to generate significant revenue from in-app purchases.

