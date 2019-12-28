It seems like in the coming year, we will see many innovative products by tech-giants. Almost all the big companies have introduced devices with the triple camera setup. Now Apple is also planning to bring triple camera setup in its 2020 iPad Pros. Yes, it is true that Apple is far behind in bringing any change in the design of its devices. But anyways, Apple is somehow taking it serious and bringing some change in the design and improvement in the specs as well.

Apple 2020 iPad Pros Reveal Triple Camera Setup

The first renders of Apple’s next two iPad Pros are revealed by the @OnLeaks and iGeekbsBlog. The renders reveal the 2020 iPad Pro 11 and iPad Pro 12.9. Also, the posters reveal that they are coming in March 2020.

Design-wise both these models are identical to its predecessors. However, the only difference in the appearance is the triple camera setup on the back. The upcoming iPad Pro will feature a setup of 0.5x-1x-2x. Moreover, the rumours have also revealed that upcoming iPad Pros will come with 3D-sensing camera technology.

Furthermore, the renders have revealed the dimensions of the 2020 iPad Pro 11 which are 248 x 178.6 x 5.9.

No doubt, these are just rumours. We will surely get more information about these devices in the coming weeks. Till then, do tell us whether you like the Apple devices or not? If not then why? Feel free to comment in the given section below.