Apple has made a surprising mistake. Just hours after launching its new web interface for the Apple App Store, the company’s complete front-end source code appeared on GitHub. The leak happened because Apple forgot to disable a key developer setting before making the site public.

Apple recently unveiled a redesigned web version of the App Store. The update included new pages for different Apple platforms, app categories, and an improved search layout. But according to a GitHub user named rxliuli, Apple accidentally left sourcemaps enabled in the production version of the website.

Apple Accidentally Leaks Web App Store Front-End Source Code on GitHub

Sourcemaps are tools that help developers trace and debug code during development. When left active, they can expose the original source files, including scripts, frameworks, and configuration details. This means rxliuli was able to access and download Apple’s entire front-end codebase straight from the live App Store website.

What Was Leaked

In a GitHub post, rxliuli explained that they used a Chrome extension to collect and save the site’s resources. The repository included:

Complete Svelte/TypeScript source code

State management logic

UI components

API integration code

Routing configuration

They stated that the project was uploaded “for educational and research purposes only.” The files provided insight into how Apple structured and built its new App Store web interface.

Is This a Security Risk?

While the leak sounds serious, it does not pose any major security or privacy threat to Apple or its users. No private data, credentials, or backend systems were exposed. However, it’s still considered a big slip-up for a company known for its tight security and strict privacy standards.

In software development, disabling sourcemaps in production is a basic and essential step. Forgetting to do so is rare for a company of Apple’s size and reputation. The GitHub repository has drawn attention from developers curious about Apple’s coding practices.

What Happens Next

It’s likely that Apple will take action soon. The company could issue a takedown request to remove the repository from GitHub. Once removed, the files may no longer be publicly accessible. Those interested in reviewing the code might want to look quickly before it disappears.

The incident serves as a reminder that even the biggest tech firms can make small but costly mistakes. It also offers a rare glimpse behind the curtain at how Apple’s developers design and manage complex web systems.

In the end, this leak might not harm Apple’s operations, but it certainly exposes an oversight that many developers will remember. For now, Apple has not commented on the issue — but it’s safe to assume the company will ensure this doesn’t happen again.