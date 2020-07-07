Apple-acquired Dark Sky to Kill its Android App on August 1

This year in March, Apple acquired the hyper-local weather app Dark Sky and announced that Dark Sky for iOS would continue to be available for purchase in Apple’s App Store but the app will not be available for Android devices to download. Now, Dark Sky has confirmed it officially that the Android app and weather forecasts, maps, and embeds from its website will continue to be available until the end of this month and discontinue the services on August 1, 2020.

When the service shuts down on August 1, 2020, and you remain an active Dark Sky subscriber on Android, you will get a full refund. On the other hand, Dark Sky will not stop to support its API until the end of next year but the service is no longer accepting new registrations. The Dark Sky app for iOS will be available for purchase on the App Store.

Apple is using the weather data of Dark Sky to provide hyper-local weather information in the Weather app of iOS 14 to offers “a minute-by-minute chart that shows the intensity of rain or snow over the coming hour.”

Adam Grossman for Dark Sky:

Service to existing users and subscribers of the Android app will now continue until August 1, 2020, at which point the app will be shut down. Subscribers who are active at that time will receive a full refund. Weather forecasts, maps, and embeds available on the Dark Sky website will also shut down on August 1, 2020.

