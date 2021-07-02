Apple is adding 5G mmWave connectivity to more units in 2021

The iPhone 12 series is the first product with 5G connectivity in the history of iconic mobile phones. Therefore, these devices managed to connect the 5G radio waves below 6GHz and the more powerful 5G mmWave connectivity to provide the fastest 1Gbps+ signal, allowing users to experience some of the future promises brought by 5G. With a year of 5G connection, Apple is making some changes for this year’s iPhone 13’s series.

This is based on a DigiTimes report that Apple is including more 5G providers. This is believed to be related to existing rumors about the company’s 5G mmwave connectivity provision in new countries.

According to DigiTimes, Apple plans to increase the number of millimeter wave 5G devices to 60% of the iPhone product line in 2021, which is estimated to be close to 90 million units.

With the addition of Austria’s AT&S, Apple now has five substrate suppliers for iPhone millimeter wave 5G antennas. Other manufacturers are Semco, LG Innotek, Kinsus Interconnect Technology and Unimircon Technology.

Apple’s rumored iPhone 13’s series is expected to be launched in the fall. According to reports, the Pro model is now equipped with an upgraded camera. TF Securities analyst Guo Mingchi released his latest investor report, predicting that the iPhone 13 Pro will be equipped with an ultra-wide-angle lens that supports autofocus.



