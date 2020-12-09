Apple Airpods Max comes with a luxury design worth $549

Apple has one more major technology announcement before 2020 comes to a close: Apple today unveiled its own over-ear noise-canceling headphones after many months of rumours. Apple unveiled the AirPods Max: its first ever set of over-the-ear headphones, and in the popular AirPods line, the highest-end model.

The new luxury headphones from Apple have a sleek, trendy style, high-quality interiors, and a $549 price tag that is equally high. There are five colours available for the AirPods Max: space grey, silver, sky blue, green, and rose. They feature what Apple calls a 40 mm driver system’ custom acoustic design’ that provides valuable, deep bass.

High-fidelity recording, Adaptive EQ, Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, and spatial audio are supported by Apple AirPods Max. Combined with powerful H1 chips, the unique acoustic architecture and sophisticated technology enabled AirPods Max to use computational audio to provide the ultimate personal listening experience wirelessly.

Earlier this year with the iOS 14 update for iPhones, spatial audio was launched on the AirPods Pro, enabling users to experience 5.1 channel, 7.1 channel and Dolby Audio.

Thanks to an absorbent knit mesh canopy, weight is uniformly spread, and a stainless steel headband delivers flexibility and strength while minimising stress on the head by a’ innovative mechanism’ to tie each ear cup to the headband, Apple says.

AirPods Max can be ordered today and shipped on Dec. 15. Apple offers a one-tap setup experience and automatic matching with the iCloud account, iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac, Apple Watch and Apple TV of a customer. As for battery life, expect 20 hours, irrespective of whether you listen to music, talk on a call, or watch movies using features of Active Noise Cancellation and stereo audio.