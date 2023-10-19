You may have heard the buzz regarding the potential release of Apple AirTag 2 in Q4 of the upcoming year. However, recent updates suggest that AirTags won’t be going out of style in 2024, as initially anticipated.

Supply chain expert Ming-Chi Kuo, who had previously made predictions in August, revised his outlook today. He revealed that the mass production timeline for AirTag 2 has been pushed back to 2025. It is a significant delay from the previous estimate.

Kuo’s fresh projection leaves the entirety of 2025 up in the air. However, one could reasonably infer that the delay from Q4 2024 might mean a release in either Q1 or Q2 of 2025.

Apple AirTag 2 Postponed Until 2025 – Kuo

In the prior year, Ming-Chi Kuo estimated that AirTag shipments would fall within the range of 20 to 35 million units in 2021 and 2022. At that time, he suggested, “If AirTag shipments continue to grow, I believe Apple will develop the 2nd generation.”

So, what enhancements can we expect from AirTag 2? One of the most apparent improvements would be in precision range distance. For instance, the iPhone 15 supports precision finding up to 60 meters, whereas the original AirTag is limited to about 10-15 meters.

AirTag 2 will come with improved precision range distance

In any case, it appears that the initial AirTag from two years ago will remain the sole offering for yet another year.

If we talk about the Apple Airtag 1, it launched in April 2021. The first-generation Apple AirTag boasts a compact and circular design. It measures 31.9 mm in diameter and 8 mm in thickness, making it easy to attach to various items. Equipped with Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) technology, it connects seamlessly to nearby Apple devices, such as iPhones, iPads, and Macs, enabling precise tracking within a limited range.

This AirTag features U1 chip compatibility, allowing for precision finding, and providing accurate tracking It also provides directional guidance when used with compatible iPhones, like the iPhone 11 and later models. Powered by a user-replaceable CR2032 coin cell battery, it offers approximately a year of battery life. With an IP67 rating, it is water and dust-resistant, capable of surviving submersion in up to 1 meter of water for half an hour.

It comes with a built-in speaker and haptic feedback. It aids in locating the AirTag and the item it’s attached to. Additionally, the AirTag integrates seamlessly with Apple’s Find My app. It offers a user-friendly tracking experience. Its privacy features help prevent unwanted tracking by notifying users if an unknown AirTag is detected travelling with them for an extended period.