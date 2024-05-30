Apple and OpenAI to Bring ChatGPT to iOS 18

Apple and OpenAI have reportedly struck a deal to integrate ChatGPT into iOS 18 and other Apple operating systems in 2024. However, it is potentially against the wishes of Apple’s AI chief, John Giannandrea. While Apple aims to incorporate AI into its platforms, the company has traditionally emphasized privacy-preserving on-device models rather than the LLMs employed by its competitors. Consequently, Apple has been exploring partnerships with Google or Microsoft to bring these advanced LLMs to the iPhone.

There are rumors that Apple might be planning to develop an AI App Store, which could feature contributions from multiple companies, including OpenAI, to offer a diverse range of AI-powered applications. Internal politics seem to have influenced this compromise, as it has been reported that Apple’s Senior Vice President of Machine Learning and AI Strategy, John Giannandrea, expressed skepticism about the need for another chatbot in an email in 2023, stating that “the last thing people needed was another chatbot.”

This suggests that Apple either did not pursue a server-side LLM or began development too late, resulting in the need to partner with OpenAI to integrate ChatGPT capabilities into its ecosystem. Regardless of the internal dynamics, if this report holds true, it seems unlikely that Apple will introduce an Apple-made LLM to replace Siri. Instead, the company will likely leverage server-side solutions, such as ChatGPT, to enhance Siri’s ability to answer user questions. This strategic partnership with OpenAI allows Apple to integrate advanced AI capabilities without the need to develop its own LLM from scratch.

For instance, currently, when you ask Siri a question that requires a search, it sends an anonymous query to Google. With the integration of OpenAI’s technology, a similar approach could be employed. Queries needing AI assistance would be sent to ChatGPT, ensuring user privacy is maintained. The response generated by ChatGPT would then be relayed back to Siri, providing a useful answer to the user. This setup allows Apple to enhance Siri’s capabilities while adhering to its commitment to privacy.