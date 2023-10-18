Apple Announces A Cheaper Apple Pencil For iPads With USB-C Charging
Silicon giant, Apple recently announced a cheaper Apple Pencil for iPads. The most noteworthy thing about the upcoming Apple pencil is that it comes with USB-C and is quite budget-friendly. The upcoming accessory is also capable of attaching magnetically to the side edge of an iPad — even with the 10th-generation model Apple launched last year. Isn’t it amazing?
Upcoming Apple Pencil Will Be Quite Cheaper
According to the latest reports, the iPad accessory will cost $79. Moreover, it will come with a sliding cap that reveals the USB-C port. The cheaper price indicates that it will not come with some of the more advanced features. For instance, the device doesn’t support pressure sensitivity, wireless pairing, and charging. Even though, it doesn’t come with the double-tap feature that lets you switch between tools. However, the Pencil still supports hover with M2 models of the iPad Pro. Bob Borchers, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing says:
“Combined with the versatility of iPad, the new Apple Pencil unlocks another great option to experience the magic of digital handwriting, annotation, marking up documents, and more.”
If we go back into the past, the first Apple Pencil model used a Lightning connector that projected out of it to plug into your iPad’s port for charging. Then came the second-gen model that charged wirelessly. However, it isn’t compatible with the 10th-generation iPad Apple released last year. It left owners of that iPad with not-good options if they wanted to use Apple’s fancy stylus. It has always been a confusing time for Apple’s iPad accessories. The USB-C Apple Pencil is tipped to be compatible with a great range of iPads. It will be including the third- to sixth-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro, the first- to fourth-generation 11-inch iPad Pro, the fourth- and fifth-generation iPad Air, the 10th-gen iPad, and the sixth-gen iPad Mini. Reports claim that the highly anticipated USB-C Apple Pencil will become available in early November.
The second version, Apple Pencil 2 was launched back in 2018. It was no doubt, a huge upgrade over the original model. The company added features like wireless charging. No one has to plug it into an iPad to charge it. In addition, there was a way to magnetically attach it to the side of supported iPads. It was also quite handy as its flat edges prevented it from rolling off a table. Last but not least was support for gesture controls for things like switching tools while using an app.
All these above-mentioned improvements came at an inflated cost of $129. It was an approximate $30 jump from the first Apple Pencil’s price. So, it was quite a hefty price tag for an iPad accessory. Now, the company is going to launch a cheaper version so, let’s wait and see if it is worth it. Buyers can choose the perfect Apple Pencil that is compatible with their iPad model. For more information on compatibility, head to apple.com.