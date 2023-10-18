Apple Announces A Cheaper Apple Pencil For iPads With USB-C Charging

Silicon giant, Apple recently announced a cheaper Apple Pencil for iPads. The most noteworthy thing about the upcoming Apple pencil is that it comes with USB-C and is quite budget-friendly. The upcoming accessory is also capable of attaching magnetically to the side edge of an iPad — even with the 10th-generation model Apple launched last year. Isn’t it amazing?

Upcoming Apple Pencil Will Be Quite Cheaper

According to the latest reports, the iPad accessory will cost $79. Moreover, it will come with a sliding cap that reveals the USB-C port. The cheaper price indicates that it will not come with some of the more advanced features. For instance, the device doesn’t support pressure sensitivity, wireless pairing, and charging. Even though, it doesn’t come with the double-tap feature that lets you switch between tools. However, the Pencil still supports hover with M2 models of the iPad Pro. Bob Borchers, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing says: