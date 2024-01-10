Apple Announces Official Launch Date & Price of Vision Pro

The Silicon Valley giant Apple has officially announced that its highly anticipated Vision Pro headset is going to be launched in the US market on February 2. It will be available for $3,499, and the pre-orders will start in the US in mid-January. However, there is no official date for the global launch as of yet.

Moreover, along with the launch date announcement, Apple revealed that the device will be equipped with 256GB of internal storage, highlighting its eye-tracking technology’s capability.

Moreover, to differentiate the Vision Pro from other devices, Apple has urged developers to brand their apps as “spatial computing,” avoiding terms such as augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), extended reality (XR), or mixed reality (MR).

Apple has also released an online trailer, which reminds us of the iPhone’s 2007 launch and features movie characters wearing the headset.

While Apple expects the Vision Pro to be a potentially lucrative venture, its high price tag may restrict its widespread adoption. The headset’s immersive experience offers a minimalist design, just like Apple. Moreover, Vision Pro seeks to redefine user interactions with the help of gesture control and a physical dial to adjust immersion levels, ushering in a new era for Apple products.

It is pertinent to mention here that it is Apple’s first major product release since the 2015 debut of the Apple Watch, due to which Vision Pro has generated much hype. But, despite the hype surrounding the headset, Apple has faced production challenges. According to the Financial Times, Apple has significantly reduced its production forecasts, lowering the estimate from one million units to 400,000 for 2024.

