



In September, Apple held an event in which it revealed a dedicated Apple Watch and iPad. In October, the company announced iPhone 12 and HomePod mini in an event. And now, the company has announced a third Fall 2020 event, ‘One More Thing’ on November 10.

Apple Announces ‘One More Thing’ on November 10

According to the Rumor, the company might announce the ARM-backed Apple Silicon Mac lineup in the upcoming event. The recent reports say that we will get to see an updated 13-inch MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro. Well, Apple is also working on a 14-inch MacBook Pro model, but that will probably arrive in 2021.

“Apple has less than 10% of the market for personal computers, so the direct impact on Intel sales may be limited. However, the change highlights a crisis engulfing the world’s largest chipmaker. It has delayed a new manufacturing process, giving rivals a chance to catch up. These problems are at least partly behind Apple’s decision to move to in-house chips, although the company has been steadily shifting to this approach for years,” according to Bloomberg.

The website also reported that Apple is preparing a revised 16-inch MacBook Pro along with an Apple Silicon chip inside. Some rumours have shared the information that Apple may also launch the 12-inch MacBook, but that is now looking less likely. Apple’s first computer processors will be based on the A14 chip.

Moreover, Apple is working to develop an Apple Silicon-powered Mac mini, a redesigned iMac with Apple Silicon inside, and a half-sized Mac Pro, but these products will not be available until 2021.

