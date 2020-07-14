An issue that arose in older iPhones due to which the devices experienced unexpected shutdowns when their battery capacity reached 30%. This battery issue is termed as ‘Batterygate‘ In response, Apple has accepted to settle a class-action lawsuit against ‘Batterygate’ by paying affected iPhone customers $25 each as compensation.

Apple Announces to Pay $25 to Each iPhone User Experiencing ‘Batterygate’

The suggested settlement will see the company grant a cash payment of $25 to each deserving iPhone owner who files a claim. According to a report, the amount will add up to a total of $310 million to $500 million.

The payouts from the company will cover the iPhone 6, 6 Plus, 6s, 6s Plus, 7, 7 Plus, and SE devices, according to the settlement. Another compulsion states that the devices must have been purchased and used before Dec. 21, 2017.

According to a report, there is a special website for users to register a claim, which must be done online or by e-mail. All claims must be filed online or received by letter mail by October 6, 2020.

In 2017, the company confessed that the software update slowed down few iPhone models with degraded batteries. Furthermore, Apple told that the update was essential to end unexpected shutdowns and preserve the life of the smartphones.

The company apologized for not communicating to customers properly and offered affected customers cut-price iPhone battery replacements. However, France’s consumer fraud group inflicted a 25 million euros fine on Apple for intentionally slowing down certain older iPhone models.

