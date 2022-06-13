Apple AR Glasses and Second Generation VR Headset will Launch in 2024

When it comes to Apple’s anticipated mixed reality headset, which is believed to blend AR and VR technologies into a single device, a lot is going on. However, the business has been developing new AR glasses at the same time. Apple’s AR glasses, according to Haitong Intl Tech Research analyst Jeff Pu, will be unveiled in late 2024.

Apple AR Glasses

Luxshare will be one of Apple’s key suppliers for devices due between late 2022 and 2024. The analyst singles out the Apple Watch Series 8, iPhone 14, and Apple’s AR/VR headset as standouts among all gadgets. More importantly, Pu predicts that Apple will release new augmented reality glasses in the second part of 2024.

Details concerning Apple’s augmented reality glasses are currently unknown. So far, we know that, unlike Apple’s AR/VR headset, the new AR glasses will be heavily reliant on the iPhone due to design constraints. In 2019, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that the speculated “Apple Glasses” will function more like an iPhone display, comparable to the first-generation Apple Watch.

The mixed reality headset, on the other hand, should have a more durable build to support its sophisticated hardware, which is capable of processing high-resolution AR and VR information independently of other Apple devices.

While most reports center on the first version of Apple’s AR/VR headset, Pu claims in his article that the corporation is already working on the second iteration, which will be released in late 2024 with the new AR glasses. And, unsurprisingly, the analyst still expects Apple to unveil its new headgear in early 2023.

iPhone 14 and Other Products

While both Apple’s headset and AR glasses are still a ways off, Luxshare’s Jeff Pu has confirmed that the production line for the upcoming iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Series 8 versions arriving later this year is ramping up. New “S8 and high-end S8” watches are mentioned in the report, implying that Apple will introduce two new Apple Watch versions this fall.

Apple aims to deliver a new generation Apple Watch SE – the entry-level model of the Apple Watch that was debuted in 2020 – according to prior reports from Ming-Chi Kuo and other sources. Perhaps this model will use the same chip as the Apple Watch Series 8, which explains why Pu claims two new S8 models are on the way.

Also read: Microsoft Announces More Titles as Xbox Game Pass Gains Traction