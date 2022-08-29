Apple Applies for More ‘Reality’ trademarks for AR headset

Apple has now applied for more “Reality” trademarks for its AR headset. According to some latest reports, Apple has begun the trademark application process for its first augmented reality headset device. Apple has applied for names including ‘Reality One’, ‘Reality Pro’ and ‘Reality Processor’. Most probably, Apple will launch these headsets early in 2023.

Apple Applies for More ‘Reality’ trademarks for AR/VR headset

Back in 2017, Apple started working on its ‘Reality’ branding ‘rOS’ or realityOS. In 2019, Apple published a developer framework named ‘RealityKit’, to help create augmented reality experiences.

However now, if the names will be granted to the company. Then, Reality One will be Apple’s first AR headset. Similarly, Reality Pro will be a high-end device with a hefty ~$2000 price tag. Moreover, the headset will feature two super high-resolution displays, one for each eye, and a bevvy of cameras and sensors.

On the other hand, Reality Processor would naturally refer to the custom Apple silicon designed for the device. The chip will be similar to the M2 chip seen in the 2022 MacBook Air. Furthermore, the first-generation headset would also feature a special coprocessor to manage the imaging pipeline.

Apple is having an event on September 7 where it will announce its first batch of new products for the holiday season. The company will also launch iPhone 14 lineup and Apple Watch Series 8 at that event. The devices will not get a place to launch at that event. But hopefully, we will get it in early 2023.

