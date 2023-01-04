Apple AR/VR Headset Is Tipped To Feature Hot-Swap Design
According to a new report, Apple’s AR/VR headset is expected to come with a plethora of features. Several interesting features of Apple AR/VR headset have surfaced online. It is expected to arrive in 2023. However, the silicon giant, Apple didn’t say anything regarding this product. The good part is that there have been enough patents filed in order to provide confirmation that the silicon giant has done intensive research into the first of several AR wearables.
Apple AR/VR Headset will Arrive in 2023
According to the latest reports, the highly anticipated headset is expected to be incredibly lightweight. The main reason for this could be due to the battery being worn around the waist. In addition, Apple’s VR solution is tipped to feature a hot-swap design for the battery that will no doubt make the reported one-to-two-hour battery life less annoying.
The headset will be made of aluminum, carbon fiber, and glass. It isn’t surprising as it’s an Apple product. The field of view is tipped to be 120 degrees, which is expected to surpass most VR headsets. Furthermore, a very high-resolution display with thin optics is expected to make its way to the headset. Speakers are tipped to be built into the headband. However, apparently, an H2 chip is included to provide ultra-low latency connection to Apple’s AirPods Pro 2.
