Apple AR, VR Operating System Is Now called ‘xrOS’

Details regarding a dedicated operating system for the headset date back to 2017, with a report claiming Apple’s headset will have its own display and processor and a new operating system. At the time, that software was named “rOS.” Furthermore, Apple is rumored to be working on at least three headsets of the AR and VR variety. They are under the codes “N301,” “N421,” and “N602.” The N301 is expected to be the “Apple Reality Pro,” a name for the headset that was seen in trademark filings in late August. Moreover, the headset is expected to be a mixed-reality model that will take on the Meta Quest Pro, with a potential launch in 2023.