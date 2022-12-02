Apple AR, VR Operating System Is Now called ‘xrOS’
According to the latest news, Apple has changed the name of its mixed-reality operating system to “xrOS.” It clearly signals that the company may be close to releasing a mixed-reality headset. What do you guys think?
Apple AR VR Operating System Is Renamed
Apple’s “realityOS” is actually the suspected operating system for its dedicated AR and VR platform. It has potentially been renamed to “xrOS.” According to some rumors, the silicon giant, Apple is expected to release its combination AR/VR headset as early as next year. In addition, it has been rumored to be working on an Apple VR or AR headset for quite some time, and that hardware needs to run its own operating system. The “XR” is said to be shorthand for “extended reality,” which will cover both virtual and augmented reality.
Details regarding a dedicated operating system for the headset date back to 2017, with a report claiming Apple’s headset will have its own display and processor and a new operating system. At the time, that software was named “rOS.” Furthermore, Apple is rumored to be working on at least three headsets of the AR and VR variety. They are under the codes “N301,” “N421,” and “N602.” The N301 is expected to be the “Apple Reality Pro,” a name for the headset that was seen in trademark filings in late August. Moreover, the headset is expected to be a mixed-reality model that will take on the Meta Quest Pro, with a potential launch in 2023.
On the other hand, the N602 will be the second-generation release, offering two variants to consumers. One will have upgrades over the first model, while the other will be a lower-cost alternative. Last but not least, N421, is expected to be less of a headset and closer to the idea of Apple Glass smart glasses.
Silicon giant’s first headset launch is expected to include a pair of 4K OLED displays, 15 camera modules dotted around the outside together with potential support for eye tracking and hand gestures. The first could also be an expensive headset, with expected prices of up to $3,000.
