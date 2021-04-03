Apple has announced that it is adding over 30 new games to the service. This includes some brand new Apple Arcade Originals as well as some classic titles in two new categories. The Apple Arcade library now includes over 180 games. All games are fully unlocked with all downloadable content. There will be no ads and no in-app purchases. Overall, the service is available at $4.99 per month with a one-month free trial. Moreover, it provides access to a family of six people. The service can be accessed on Apple devices including iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac, or Apple TV.

Apple Arcade Adds over 30 New Games

The first of the two new categories are Timeless Classics. This includes games such as

Backgammon

Checkers Royale

Chess – Play & Learn

FlipFlop Solitaire

Good Sudoku

Mahjong Titan

Really Bad Chess

Solitaire

SpellTower

Sudoku Simple

Tiny Crossword

The other category is App Store Greats. This includes classic App Store titles such as

BANDLAND

Blek

Chameleon Run

Don’t Starve: Pocket Edition

Fruit Ninja Classic

Mini Metro

Monument Valley

Reigns

The Room Two

Apart from those, the company introduced 30 new titles as well. These include

Cut the Rope Remastered

Clap Hanz Golf

FANTASIAN

NBA 2K Arcade Edition

Simon’s Cat: Story Time

SongPop Party

Star Trek: Legends

Taiko no Tatsujin: Pop Tap Beat

The Oregon Trail

Wonderbox: The Adventure Maker

World of Demons

As usual for other Apple Arcade Originals, these games will be available exclusively on Apple Arcade on the mobile platform.