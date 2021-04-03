Apple Arcade Adds over 30 New Games

Apple Arcade Games

Apple has announced that it is adding over 30 new games to the service. This includes some brand new Apple Arcade Originals as well as some classic titles in two new categories. The Apple Arcade library now includes over 180 games. All games are fully unlocked with all downloadable content. There will be no ads and no in-app purchases. Overall, the service is available at $4.99 per month with a one-month free trial. Moreover, it provides access to a family of six people. The service can be accessed on Apple devices including iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac, or Apple TV. 

The first of the two new categories are Timeless Classics. This includes games such as

  • Backgammon
  • Checkers Royale
  • Chess – Play & Learn
  • FlipFlop Solitaire
  • Good Sudoku
  • Mahjong Titan
  • Really Bad Chess
  • Solitaire
  • SpellTower
  • Sudoku Simple
  • Tiny Crossword

The other category is App Store Greats. This includes classic App Store titles such as

  • BANDLAND
  • Blek
  • Chameleon Run
  • Don’t Starve: Pocket Edition
  • Fruit Ninja Classic
  • Mini Metro
  • Monument Valley
  • Reigns
  • The Room Two

Apart from those, the company introduced 30 new titles as well. These include

  • Cut the Rope Remastered
  • Clap Hanz Golf
  • FANTASIAN
  • NBA 2K Arcade Edition
  • Simon’s Cat: Story Time
  • SongPop Party
  • Star Trek: Legends
  • Taiko no Tatsujin: Pop Tap Beat
  • The Oregon Trail
  • Wonderbox: The Adventure Maker
  • World of Demons

As usual for other Apple Arcade Originals, these games will be available exclusively on Apple Arcade on the mobile platform.

