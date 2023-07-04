Apple Asks US Supreme Court to Reconsider Latest Ruling in Epic Games Case

Apple banned Fortnite from the App Store back in 2020 when Epic Games released an update that let players buy digital coins through an external approach instead of using the App Store’s in-app purchases system. Epic then sued the silicon giant. They have been arguing that the company is a monopoly and has anti-competitive conventions with the App Store guidelines. The fact is that the case didn’t have a good result for either company.

After a long court battle between Epic Games and Apple, Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers ruled that the silicon giant could no longer restrict iOS developers from selling content in their apps using third-party payment platforms. The company attempted to appeal the ruling with the judge but was rejected. Now the silicon giant is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to reconsider the decision.

Apple Files New Appeal Against Epic Games Case

Apple has recently filed a new appeal in the case to the United States Supreme Court against Epic Games. The company wants the judge to reconsider the decision. The point is that it’s still unclear if Apple will succeed. The company strives to change the decision that will force it to allow developers to sell in-app content using third-party platforms, even when those apps are dispersed through the App Store.

The point notable here is that the ruling would greatly impact Apple’s profits. The company nowadays charges a 30% commission on app sales and in-app purchases. Apple lawyers say that the 9th Circuit has gone too distant in issuing a nationwide request against the silicon giant. The petition further discloses that the company intends to raise “far-reaching and important” questions regarding the judges’ power.

